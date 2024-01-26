Try Lynnwood Recreation Center classes at free workout party Jan. 27

Lynnwood Recreation Center is inviting workout hopefuls to a free workout party Saturday morning, Jan. 27 so they can sample the center’s exercise classes. The center, located at 18900 44th Ave. W.,will be providing snacks and hydration. Participants need only bring a friend or just themselves to join.

The schedule of events:

8:30-8:55 Power

9:05-9:30 Group Active

9:40 -10:05 Centergy

10:15-10:40 Zumba

10:45-11:10 Fight

11:15-11:40 Yoga