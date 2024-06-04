T&T Supermarket announces plans to locate in former Lynnwood Sprouts store

T&T Supermarket Inc., the largest Asian grocery retailer in Canada, announced plans to occupy the former Sprouts location at the Lynnwood Crossroads shopping Center, 6218 196th St. S.W. It will be the grocery chain’s second location in Washington state.

“We never stopped looking at locations in Washington after the announcement of our flagship store in Bellevue,” said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. “There’s excellent growth potential here, and although we originally planned on only committing to a second location after Bellevue opens, we just couldn’t resist this opportunity. It’s a great location in a former grocery box – at 30,000 square feet, it’s a fitting size for Lynnwood.”

Last year T&T announced their expansion to the U.S. with a store in Bellevue, scheduled to open this summer.

The Lynnwood store is expected to open in summer 2025.