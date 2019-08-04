Tuesday: Community-hosted parties for National Night Out in Lynnwood

The annual National Night Out Against Crime celebration for 2019 is scheduled all across America for Tuesday, Aug. 6. During National Night Out (NNO) residents turn on their porch lights, lock their doors and go out to meet their neighbors in the name of crime prevention.

Some Lynnwood neighborhoods are holding a “block party” to celebrate National Night Out. However, if there is not a party planned in your neighborhood, you are encouraged to attend some of the community-hosted parties:

Verdant Health Commission and Community Life Center 19820 Scriber Lake Road, Lynnwood 5-8 p.m. More info

Maple Park Church 17620 60th Avenue West, Lynnwood 5:30-9 p.m. More Info



For more information, contact Crime Prevention Specialist Nic Li at [email protected].