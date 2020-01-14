Tuesday snow update: Trash service info, school calendar changes, plow routes

Lynnwood continues to be affected by snow and ice, with more delays and cancellations across the city Tuesday.

Lynnwood City Hall was operating regular business hours Tuesday. The Lynnwood Recreation Center and the Senior Center were open Tuesday, with the following schedule adjustments:

Swim lessons starting before 3 p.m. are cancelled.

All Senior Center programs are cancelled.

All preschool programs starting before 3 p.m. are cancelled.

All remaining recreation classes will run as scheduled.

Recreation and Senior Centers will remain open.

Cancellation of off-site trips will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Cancellation of evening activities and lessons will be made by 2 p.m. — check the City of Lynnwood Facebook page to see if evening classes are going.

All progamatic information regarding closures or cancellations will be posted to this page.

The Edmonds School District also announced it would be closed for the second day and Edmonds Community College announced classes would be canceled Tuesday. Last year, safety concerns related to heavy snow and ice caused the district to close schools for six days between Feb. 4-15.

According to district spokespersons Harmony Weinberg, changes have already been made to the district’s 2019-20 calendar. Now, June 18 is a full day of school and the last day of school has been moved to June 19, and a districtwide early release. May 22, which was originally a non-student/professional development day, is now a school day. To see the full 2019-20 Family and Community Calendar, click here.

Weinberg said district staff will continue to monitor the forecast for the rest of the week and notify families and staff by 6 a.m. on the day of school if schools will close.

“Our district officials spend the early-morning hours driving bus routes and checking the conditions of our school properties before making a decision on delaying or closing that day,” she said. “The safety of our students, family and staff is our top priority when making a decision to delay or close our schools.”

Republic Services and Waste Management say they have canceled collections due to snow and hazardous driving conditions Tuesday. Assuming no more weather events, Republic Services will pick up double loads on the next scheduled pickup day next week at no extra charge.

To learn more about pickup schedules:

To ensure that roads maintain safe driving conditions, the city’s public works road crews have been working around the clock laying deicer and sand, and plowing as needed. Community members are advised that the city has an updated map of high-priority snow plow routes. The outline below is a listing of the city road maintenance priorities during a snow event.

The city’s highest priority is plowing and sanding major arterials so that emergency first responders (Police, Fire and Public Works) are able to get in and around the city to provide essential services and keep the city operational. On the Snow Plow Routes map you will see levels of the city’s highest priorities:

First priorities are the red marked streets.

Second priorities are the green marked streets.

The city’s next priorities are some of the steepest streets throughout the city.

The city’s next priorities are the minor arterials and connection streets.

The city’s final priorities are all the other neighborhood streets. These are usually sanded and plowed at night for safety reasons, when traffic is low.

For more information, visit the city’s Snow Plow Route Priorities page here.