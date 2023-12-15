Turn lane closures start Dec. 15 on 44th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest

As early as Friday, Dec. 15, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue traffic signal work on 44th Avenue West, according to a news release.

This will require the closure of the center turn lane on eastbound 200th Street Southwest and the left turn lane on southbound 44th Avenue West.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time to reach their destination.

What:

Traffic signal work on 44th Avenue West causing turn lane closures.

Where:

44th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest

When:

Friday, Dec. 15 and Monday, Dec. 18, 7:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

More:

Flaggers will be present at all times to direct traffic. Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues.

Contact:

More project information: soundtransit.org/lynnwoodlink

Contact us: lynnwoodlink@soundtransit.org or 206-398-5300