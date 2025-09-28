Tutors needed at the House of Wisdom

The House of Wisdom is hiring tutors in Math and English at its four classroom locations: Edmonds College, Everett (Connect Casino Road), Alderwood Middle School and Lake City. Ideal candidates should be able to communicate effectively while creating an engaging learning environment. Current college students, graduates and anyone qualified is welcomed.

What you will gain:

– Leadership skills

– Networking in the education industry

– Connecting with students in the community who are in need

– Teaching and curriculum experience

– References and resume building

Payment starts at $15 an hour.

Bilingual and multilingual speakers are highly appreciated, but not required.

For more details about locations and times, visit thehouseofwisdomwa.org. For questions or to apply, contact idris.ahmad@thehouseofwisdomwa.org