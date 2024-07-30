‘Twelfth Night’ featured at Lynnwood’s Shakespeare in the Park Aug. 1

Twelfth Night is the featured production when Shakespeare in the Park continues this Thursday, Aug. 1 at Lynndale Park Amphitheater, 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Presented by GreenStage, the performance will run from 7-9 p.m.

There is a suggested $5 donation.

The final Shakespeare in the Park event will beThursday, Aug. 8, when Green Stage presents Backyard Bard. Note: This show is only one hour.

Learn more here.