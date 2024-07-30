‘Twelfth Night’ featured at Lynnwood’s Shakespeare in the Park Aug. 1

Tony Driscoll as Malvolio and Jasmine Neshama Harrick as Viola in “Twelfth Night.” (Photo by Ken Holmes)

Twelfth Night is the featured production when Shakespeare in the Park continues this Thursday, Aug. 1 at Lynndale Park Amphitheater, 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Presented by GreenStage, the performance will run from 7-9 p.m.

There is a suggested $5 donation.

The final Shakespeare in the Park event will beThursday, Aug. 8, when Green Stage presents  Backyard Bard. Note: This show is only one hour.

Learn more here.

