Two arrests made in connection with Lynnwood storage unit burglary earlier this year

Earlier this month, Lynnwood Police Department detectives made two arrests from a burglary of collectibles that was reported at the end of May.

The victim reported that a storage unit had been broken into sometime between February and May and several hundred thousand dollars’ worth of collectibles were stolen. Some of these collectibles had been passed down to him from relatives and others he had collected himself.

On July 1, detectives wrapped up a two-month-long investigation, which included a successful arrest operation that ended with two people in custody for the burglary. After the arrests were made, detectives were able to recover the victim’s property, bringing this investigation to a close.