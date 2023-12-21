Two charged with murder after body of Edmonds woman found in Nevada desert

Two arrests have been made in connection with the death of Marayna Rodgers, a 23-year-old Edmonds scrub nurse whose body was found in the Nevada desert Dec. 15. Former NBA G League player Chance Comanche, 27, and his 19-year-old girlfriend, sex worker Sakari Harnden, have been charged with first-degree murder.

According to a warrant issued by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Comanche confessed to the Dec. 6 premeditated murder of Rodgers during an interview with detectives. Comanche claimed that Harnden wanted to kill Rodgers as she was going to “smoke her” if Harnden did not give her a Rolex watch. Detectives later learned that witnesses saw Harnden and Rodgers arguing about Rodgers giving information to police that led to the arrest of Harnden’s ex-boyfriend, Iosua Sataua, for a double homicide case in California.

According to recovered messages found by police and testimony of Rodgers’ boyfriend, Comanche and Harnden lured Rodgers — a 2021 University of Washington Bothell graduate — to Las Vegas using a prostitution gig in which she could earn $1,000 for an hour of bondage sex in Harnden’s car. During Comanche’s confession, he stated that Rodgers allowed her arms to be zip-tied as Harnden straddled her, holding a pose that would suggest she would also be bound. Comanche then used an HDMI cord to strangle Rodgers from behind. They left her body in a ditch in the Nevada desert and returned to their hotel. Comanche used a map to show police where they had hidden her body.

Prior to the discovery of Rodgers’ body, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Harnden for kidnapping Dec. 13. Her bail was set at $500,000. Her court appearance for the kidnapping charge is set for Dec. 28 while the murder charge is set for a Feb. 8 preliminary hearing. Comanche was arrested in Sacramento Dec. 14 and is currently awaiting a transfer to Las Vegas to be tried for first-degree murder. He is ineligible for bail. His court date has not been set yet.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis