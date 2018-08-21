Two collisions cause shutdown of SB I-5 near 164th Street Southwest

A section of I-5 southbound just north of 164th Street Southwest was completely closed Tuesday evening for two collisions that happened around the same time.

The first crash was a single-vehicle crash on the right side of the road. The second crash involved a pedestrian being hit in the HOV lane. The pedestrian was taken to Harborview Medical Center for injuries, according to tweets by the Washington State Patrol.

The right and HOV lanes were closed around the time of the incident, just before 9:30 p.m. However, after troopers arrived on the scene, all lanes were closed for about a half hour while troopers investigated.

All lanes were reopened just before 11 p.m. Even after that, troopers remained in the area for investigation.

Further details about the incidents, such as what caused the crashes and whether the drivers were injured, were not immediately available Tuesday night. Lynnwood Today will post updates as they become available.