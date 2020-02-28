Two Edmonds School District cabinet members announce resignations

After several years serving in leadership roles within the Edmonds School District, two cabinet members are leaving for different school districts.

Assistant Superintendent Justin Irish was just selected to become the superintendent of the Anacortes School District. Executive Director of Equity and Public Relations Kimberlee Armstrong, was named Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services for Tamalpais Union High School District in northern California.

“I am excited for both Dr. Irish and Dr. Armstrong as they advance their careers and take the leadership skills they have gained with the Edmonds School District to their new districts,” said Superintendent Kristine McDuffy. “I am confident our school board will select an excellent new superintendent in the coming days who will fill the cabinet with outstanding leaders.”

Irish has held the position of assistant superintendent in the district since 2013. He previously served the district for five years as an elementary school principal. He also has six years of elementary school teaching experience in the Shoreline School District. His Doctorate in Education and Superintendent Certificate are from the University of Washington. He will begin his new role as Superintendent of the Anacortes School District in July.

Armstrong began as assistant principal at Lynnwood High School in 2010. In 2013 she left to lead as principal at Kenmore Junior High in Northshore School District. She then became principal at Mount Miguel High in Grossmont Union High School District. She returned to the Edmonds School District in 2018 where she was named Executive Director of Equity and Public Relations. Armstrong will present a district equity update to the community at the Tuesday, April 21 school board meeting. She begins her new position as Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services in Tamalpais Union High School District in July.