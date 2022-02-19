Two from Lynnwood killed by wrong-way driver on I-5 early Saturday

An Everett man is facing charges of vehicular homicide after he drove the wrong way on Interstate 5 and struck another vehicle head-on, killing a man and woman from Lynnwood early Saturday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the 22-year-old suspect was driving his Chrysler sedan northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just south of 41st Street in Everett when he struck the Volkswagen Beetle head-on around 1 a.m.. The Beetle’s driver, 67-year-old Wilfrido Sarmiento, and passenger Mila Sarmiento, 65 — both of Lynnwood — died in the crash.

The driver of the Chrysler, who is suspected of driving while intoxicated, was injured and transported to Everett’s Providence Hospital.