Two from Lynnwood schools named Rotary Club October Educators of Month

A teacher at Alderwood Middle School and an office manager at Hazelwood Elementary School have been named October Rotary Club of Alderwood-Terrace Educators of the Month.

Michelle Dombroski, Alderwood Middle School science teacher, is the Science Department’s co-chair, teaches seventh grade science and serves as advisor to the Technology Students Association.

“As a TSA advisor, Michelle has helped build a powerful group that takes many top spots in competitions and positively represents Alderwood Middle School in the region, state, and nationally,” said Principal Brian Stewart. “Michelle has traveled to TSA Nationals twice in the last two years with a group of students from Alderwood Middle, where students have received several awards, including many placing in the top ten and even first place, nationally.

Jackie Berry has been Hazelwood Elementary’s Office Manager since 2011 but has a long history of involvement with the school, dating back to when her children attended and she was PTA president, volunteer and substitute paraeducator.

Co-workers describe her as the “glue” for Hazelwood. “She has the ability to know when someone needs help before they do,” one co-worker wrote.

“Jackie is dedicated to staff, students, and families. Her positive energy sets the tone for our school and makes everyone who enters the office feel welcome and cared for,” Principal Norma Lee said.