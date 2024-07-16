‘Two Gentleman of Verona’ featured at Lynnwood’s Shakespeare in the Park July 18

Two Gentlemen of Verona is the featured production when Shakespeare in the Park begins this Thursday, July 18 at Lynndale Park Amphitheater, 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Presented by Seattle Shakespeare Company, the performance will run from 7-9 p.m.

There is a suggested $5 donation.

Future Shakespeare in the Park events include:

Thursday, July 25, Green Stage – Henry VI Part 2 & 3

Thursday, Aug. 1, Green Stage – Twelfth Night

Thursday, Aug. 8, Green Stage – Backyard Bard. Note: This show is only one hour.