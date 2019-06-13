Two JCPenney Alderwood Mall stylists win company awards

Two JCPenney salon stylists at Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall were recently awarded the company’s highest distinction for salon performance and for their commitment to serving customers and driving results in 2018. The JCPenney Champions Award recognizes the top 10 percent of JCPenney salon professionals who earned the most business through hair, skin or nail services.

Stylists Tahereh Borhani and Anna Flagel of the Lynnwood store were both named 2018 Salon Champions.

“We are proud to celebrate the sheer talent, dedication and passion of the 2018 Salon Champions winners who have a proven track record of providing customers with exceptional service,” said Rachel Jud, vice president of Salon for JCPenney. “Salon customers typically visit a JCPenney store eight times a year and spend twice as much as the average customer — in part because of the incredible service they receive from our award-winning stylists.

JCPenney has one of the largest, full-service salon businesses in the country, serving nearly three million clients.