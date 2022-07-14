Two juveniles hit by gunfire in alleged gang-related shooting on 164th St SW Wednesday

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a vehicle, shown in photo above, after subjects inside opened fire at a group of juveniles who were walking down the street on 164th Street Southwest.

According to sheriff’s office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, deputies responded to reports of a drive-by shooting just after 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of 164th Street Southwest.

Several juveniles were walking on the sidewalk when two of them, a boy and a girl, were struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle. The group of juvenile victims then returned gunfire at the suspect vehicle.

Both victims were transported by aid to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Two nearby houses were also struck by gunfire.

The suspects are currently outstanding.

Major crimes unit detectives have reason to believe the incident is gang-related and the parties are known to each other, O’Keefe said. Anyone with information related to this incident, or who can identify the suspect vehicle in the picture, is asked to call 911 immediately.

The section of 164th Street Southwest where the incident occurred is expected to be closed for several hours while detectives investigate.