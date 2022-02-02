Two Lynnwood advisory boards seeking volunteer members

Two Lynnwood advisory boards are looking for new members to serve their community.

The Lynnwood Arts Commission is seeking community members who love art, architecture and social justice. According to the website, the commision works to support “universal access to diverse arts to enrich our community’s quality of life and economic vitality.”

The commission consists of seven volunteers who each serve a three-year term. To become a member, applicants must live within the Lynnwood city limits and be registered to vote.

There is currently one member spot open.

The History & Heritage Board is looking for two new members. The board strives to connect Lynnwood residents with the city’s history “to build a positive sense of place,” according to the board’s website. The board is looking for members who are interested in, or have existing knowledge of, Lynnwood’s history. They are also looking for applicants with a creative mindset.

Four of the board’s seven members must be Lynnwood residents and registered to vote. The remaining three members are selected from qualifying bodies. History & Heritage Board members also serve a three-year volunteer term.

Both advisory boards strongly encourage Lynnwood’s BIPOC residents to apply.

— by Lauren Reichenbach