Two Lynnwood residents tied up during home burglary Wednesday

Lynnwood police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may be associated with a Wednesday night home burglary in which two people were tied up while thieves stole items from their residence.

According to police, two suspects shattered a rear glass door and forced entry into a home in the 16800 block of 55th Place West around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.

Detectives believe the suspects expected to find the home unoccupied, but were surprised when they discovered the two homeowners inside. The suspects tied up the two victims and proceeded to steal electronics, cash and jewelry. According to the homeowners, the suspects were wearing ski masks and gloves. The victims did not report seeing or being threatened with any weapons.

Lynnwood police spokesperson Joanna Small said detectives are investigating several other recent home burglaries in which similar items were stolen but homeowners were not there at the time of the crime. Police strongly advise residents against keeping large amounts of cash in their homes, she added.

Anyone who lives in this area and has surveillance footage that may have captured an unfamiliar, dark-colored sedan, should contact Detective Sattarov at rsattarov@lynnnwoodwa.gov.