Two more Taste Edmonds featured bands: Brett Benton and Cloud Cover

This year’s Taste Edmonds — set to open Friday, Aug. 19 — brings back such crowd favorites as The Beatniks, One Love Bridge, The Davanos and Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis. But there are also some fresh bands in the lineup, and here are the final two of the six bands featured prior to opening day:

Brett Benton

Alabama-born and Southern-raised, Brett Benton has been obsessed with country blues ever since he was a child, listening to his parents’ and grandparents’ records at an early age. By his teens he was playing behind a drum kit, and by his early 20’s was learning his way around slide guitar. Currently in the Pacific Northwest, he has been featured on KEXP and his debut album You Got To Pray features Grammy-winning hill country blues legend Cedric Burnside.

Cloud Cover

Cloud Cover is a Seattle-based cover band reviving the best alt-rock hits from the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s. Formed in 2019, the group has graced the lineup for venues and festivals across the Puget Sound region.

And a reminder of the details:

Taste Edmonds 2022

Aug. 19-21

Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St., Edmonds

All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities

Vendors • Food Trucks • Cornhole Tournament

WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.

WHEN:

Friday, Aug. 19: Noon-9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20: Noon-9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21: Noon-8 p.m.

WHERE:

ALL AGES

With COVID vaccinations now approved for all children organizers feel it is safe to open the event to all-ages again in 2022. The entire space will be open to all ages, including the beer and wine garden. IDs will be checked with each alcoholic beverage purchase.

TICKETS

To cover the cost of producing the event, including paying live bands & performers and activities for kids, the event is ticketed for ages 5-plus

For a complete listing of musical acts, kids activities, food offerings and more, see our earlier story here.