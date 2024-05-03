Two new arrests in case of burglary ring targeting Asian and East Indian homeowners

With two new arrests Wednesday, May 1, the investigation continues in the case of the international burglary ring that has targeted Asian and East Indian homeowners across the state – including Snohomish County.

The. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Thursday announced that two 34-year old men were arrested in the 6500 block of McKinley Avenue in Tacoma Wednesday during a joint investigation in cooperation with detectives from the Lynnwood Police Department and U.S. Homeland Security. Detectives also referred an additional six counts of burglary and three counts of theft for a 24-year-old man who was already being held in the Snohomish County Jail on charges related to this investigation.

This marks the 10th arrest of suspects believed to be part of an organized crime group from South America responsible for over 300 burglaries in King and Snohomish Counties since 2021. Losses in these burglaries exceed $5 million in cash and jewelry. Wednesday’s arrestees have been linked to a dozen burglaries in Snohomish County, including in unincorporated South Snohomish County and the cities of Lynnwood and Mukilteo since November 2023.

Detectives believe the suspects are finding victims through locally owned small businesses and open-source databases by running a name query.