Two of four remaining candidates drop out of Lynnwood council race

Two more candidates opted out of the race for the vacant Lynnwood City Council seat, the latest in a chaotic journey to restore a full council.

In email statements to Lynnwood Today, Nazanin Lashgari and Chelsea Wright said they no longer wanted to be considered for the Position No. 5 seat left vacant after former Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby resigned in January.

This leaves only Robert Leutwyler and Forrest Baum remaining from the list of eight finalists the council initially considered for the position. The other six finalists dropped out at some point in the past two months.

According to state law, the council has until April 5 to fill the vacancy position. The council has not yet made an official decision on how it will move forward in selecting a new councilmember. It will likely discuss the matter at its March 24 business meeting, city spokesperson Nathan MacDonald told Lynnwood Today on Monday morning.

Lashgari and Wright’s withdrawal comes after the council unsuccessfully appointed two candidates to fill this vacancy. One of the appointees, Jessica Roberts, declined to take the job last week after the Lynnwood Times published an article exposing her OnlyFans account and sexually explicit internet activity.

The council also appointed Rebecca Thornton to the position in February, who stepped down an hour before she was scheduled to take an oath of office.

“Over the past few weeks, it has become increasingly clear that this process has been more about the process of elimination than a true evaluation of the candidate’s qualifications and their ability to serve the city,” Lashgari wrote in an email Saturday afternoon. “The lack of transparency, clear criteria, and a fair selection system is disheartening.”

Lashgari currently sits on Lynnwood’s Planning Commission and was on the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission for four years. She’s also a member of the Snohomish County Public Facilities District Board.

“It is deeply troubling to see a leadership position being reduced to a game of attrition, where the focus has shifted away from what truly matters– capability, experience and a genuine commitment to serving the needs of Lynnwood,” Lashgari said. “Many of the candidates, including myself, have long histories of dedication to the community, and we should be evaluated based on those qualifications, not just as a last choice when others withdraw.”

Chelsea Wright is also active in the city, having served on the city’s DEI Commission for almost a year. She is employed by the Washington Department of Labor and Industries.

“Initially, the process [of choosing a new councilmember] was fine,” Wright said in an email Monday morning. “When the first appointee withdrew her name, the process got convoluted and messy. … I suggest [the council] look into how they appoint vacancies, and make sure the process is fair, impartial and lean.”

Leutwyler tied with both Roberts and Thornton in the council’s final votes to select a new councilmember last week and in February. He’s still keen on serving on the council, he told Lynnwood Today in an email last week. This is Leutwyler’s second shot at Altamirano-Crosby’s seat, having unsuccessfully run against her in 2023.

“…We need to restore people’s trust and confidence in their city government,” Leutwyler wrote. “That remains my priority if appointed. I believe my experiences (whether my prior military service, my academic career, or my time in the private sector or on the planning commission) have prepared me to serve the community in this role.”

Leutwyler is a Navy veteran and retirement savings manager for Amazon and sits on the city’s planning commission.

“As I mentioned during my interview with the City Council, I underwent a background check while serving in the Army, in order to hold a top secret security clearance,” Leutwyler wrote. “…I have also given permission to city staff to conduct a background check on me, should the City council decide to do so.”

The city council held a special business meeting Thursday to discuss the process forward after Roberts resigned. The council potentially discussed running a background check on the remaining candidates, but no official decision on the matter was made.

Baum also remained firm in his decision to try to secure a seat on the city council.

“Prior to this appointment process, I have been a regular follower of city business, have met with staff and contributed public comment on a wide range of topics such as planning, health, and transportation,” Baum wrote in an email Monday morning. “Through those experiences I have listened to and met our neighbors and discussed ideas, learning so much about how we can improve our communities.”

At one point in his life, Baum was a single father and said he worked hard to return to and graduate college, while also paying off debts and fixing his credit.

“… That whole experience has helped me become a better father, husband, and all-around better person in my community,” Baum wrote. “My story is not uncommon and I bring these experiences to my community service, understanding and the challenges people face in their day-to-day lives. I can relate to people from all walks of life, because I’ve been there too.”

