Two people at Harborview after shooting in Mountlake Terrace Sunday night

Two victims are at Harborview Medical Center after being shot in Mountlake Terrace around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The shooting occurred at the Taluswood Apartments, in the 4300 block of 236th Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Pat Lowe said.

Two K-9 teams — one from Edmonds and one from Lynnwood — were called in to assist in tracking the male suspect in the shooting, and a drone was also deployed in the search. While the suspect is still at large, “we do not believe there is any threat to the community,” Lowe said.

According to Lowe, one of the victims is in surgery, but conditions of both victims are unknown. The age, gender and cities of residence of the victims and other details about the suspect weren’t immediately available.

— By Teresa Wippel