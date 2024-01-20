Two people displaced, six pets die in Meadowdale house fire Friday

Two people were displaced and six animals died as a result of a residential fire in the Meadowdale area Friday afternoon.

According to South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes, the three-story, single-family home was unoccupied by humans at the time of the blaze but four cats and two dogs died in the fire.

Fire crews responded around 1:30 p.m. Friday to reports of a fire in the 17100 block of Sealawn Drive and arrived to see the home engulfed in flames, Hynes said. Firefighters contained the fire but it continued to smolder for hours, so the cause has not yet been investigated, she added.

The home sustained heavy damage but no injuries were reported, Hynes said.