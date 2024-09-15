Two people injured as dozens of firefighters battle Edmonds apartment fire

Firefighters transported two people to hospitals Saturday while battling an apartment fire in Edmonds that required a large response of more than 60 firefighters.

According to South County Fire, firefighters responded to the apartments in the 8800 block of 236th St. S.W. shortly before 3 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the one-story complex. It took nearly 40 minutes to get the fire under control, with firefighters working inside the building and on the roof to stop fire spreading through the attic. The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm commercial fire to bring in additional resources.

Firefighters transported two adults to Swedish Edmonds hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No firefighters were hurt.

A total eight units were impacted with fire or smoke damage, leaving 11 people displaced. Support 7 and Red Cross volunteers responded to assist those residents with temporary housing if needed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by South County Fire. Firefighters from Shoreline Fire Department assisted with this response.