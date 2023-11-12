Two public hearings, briefing on 2024 tax levy during Nov. 13 Lynnwood City Council meeting

At its business meeting Nov. 13, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to hold two public hearings and receive a briefing pertaining to property taxes in 2024. Several items have been added to the unanimous consent portion of the agenda, including reappointments to boards and commissions, a contract to modernize the civic justice center’s elevator so that it operates within code and the confirmation of Freddy Vega to the Lynnwood Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commission.

While three public hearings are listed on the agenda, Lynnwood Today has been informed by city representatives that the public hearing on the 2024 property tax levy will be rescheduled. The item is still set for a discussion and briefing, however.

Other public hearings scheduled for Monday pertain to a request for rezoning from the Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) and the implementation of off-campus emergency medical departments.

During their previous work session, councilmembers heard more about HASCO’s plans to redevelop two apartment buildings into a single complex with more units. They were informed that relocation efforts have yielded promising results and that public opinion of possible redevelopment had improved since the previous public discussion on the matter.

The council last heard about off-campus emergency medical departments in October, where city planners brought the idea to the council with the intent of being proactive about considering these facilities, which appear to be growing more popular as emergency rooms grow more crowded. Off-campus emergency departments are standalone treatment centers that Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren described as “a step up from urgent care,” While the businesses are not attached to a hospital or other medical facility, they are equipped to handle issues such as broken bones, head injuries, rashes and other serious matters.

The Nov. 13 meeting will be held in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.