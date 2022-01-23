Two suspects arrested for theft, assaulting Nordstrom employee

Two shoplifting suspects are in custody after they assaulted a Nordstrom employee during an attempted armed robbery Saturday night, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Around 7 p.m., police responded to Nordstrom at Alderwood Mall — 3200 184th Street Southwest — after two suspects attempted to steal from the store and assaulted a female employee who tried to stop them. Police said the suspects — a man and a woman — hit the employee multiple times in the face and head and at one point the man pointed a gun at the employee’s head.

Both suspects fled on foot and were located near The Home Depot, located at 2901 184th St. S.W. Police said the female suspect was found behind the store and arrested. When police located the male suspect, officers said he jumped onto a moving vehicle traveling on 184th Street Southwest in an attempt to escape but was thrown onto the roadway when the driver hit their brakes.

The gun used in the theft was reportedly located in a backpack that the couple abandoned nearby. The male suspect was transported to a hospital due to injuries sustained in his fall from the vehicle. Upon his release, the suspect will be transported to Snohomish County Jail.

–By Cody Sexton