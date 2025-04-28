Two suspects arrested in connection with Lynnwood bus shooting

Two males suspected of shooting multiple rounds into a Community Transit Swift Bus April 18 have been arrested, Lynnwood police said.

Lynnwood police spokesperson Cmdr. Joe Dickinson said that the police department, assisted by the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force, arrested two males — ages 17 and 19 — on Monday morning.

The two were on the bus in 19900 block of Highway 99 April 18 when they got into a confrontation with a passenger. After the driver asked the suspects to leave, they flashed gang signs and ended up shooting the bus, almost striking the passenger.

The 19-year-old male was transported and booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree attempted murder, felony harassment and second-degree malicious mischief charges. The 17-year-old male was transported and booked into Denney Juvenile Justice Center for first-degree attempted murder, felony harassment, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.