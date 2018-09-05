Two suspects in August shooting, attempted robbery arrested

Both suspects in a shooting and attempted robbery reported last month at Brown Bear car wash on 164th Street Southwest in unincorporated Lynnwood are behind bars.

A 34 year-old Everett man was booked Tuesday night into the Snohomish County jail for felony assault. A 29-year-old man was booked into the Snohomish County jail on Sept. 3, also for felony assault.

The incident was reported in the early morning hours of Aug. 5. The victim, a 23-year-old man, was stunned using an electronic device that was recovered at the scene. He was also shot in the neck once and was treated at Harborview Medical Center. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the victim will likely require 24-hour care for the rest of his life due to the injuries.