Two workers seriously injured Friday after being struck by vacuum truck east of Lynnwood

Two men working at a residential construction site east of Lynnwood received life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after they were hit by a large vacuum truck.

According to South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. April 1 at a job site in the 1300 block of Filbert Road.

One of the workers was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett while the other was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, Hynes said.