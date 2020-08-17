Two years ago in Lynnwood: Cheesecake Factory opens at Alderwood

The Cheesecake Factory arrived in Snohomish County, with a soft opening Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 at Alderwood Mall.

Guests at the soft opening included mall patrons as well as members of the community representing law enforcement, firefighters and military personnel, said Joseph Phillips, regional vice president.

Fast forward to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the restaurant is now offering seating at an outdoor heated patio as well as indoors, plus takeout, curbside-to-go and third-party delivery orders.

The restaurant is located at 3000 184th St. S.W., Ste. 1140, Lynnwood.

— Photos by David Carlos