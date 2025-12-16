U.S. Attorney’s Office, 24-Hour Fitness resolve allegations it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Washington and 24-Hour Fitness this week resolved allegations the exercise facility business failed to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

The chain, which covers nine states and has a location in Lynnwood, will embark on new training and policies to ensure compliance with the ADA and will pay the complainant $2,000. The fitness chain denies any wrongdoing, the news release said.

According to the settlement agreement, the complainant was a member at the Vancouver, Washington, Mill Plain Boulevard, 24-Hour Fitness. She complained that the accessible shower in the women’s locker room had not been available for months. An investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed the accessible shower was unusable for several months due to ongoing repairs and maintenance.

While not agreeing that it violated the ADA, 24-Hour Fitness will make new draft policies regarding ADA compliance at all 24-Hour Fitness locations and submit them to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for review. The new policies will require surveys every six months of all 24-Hour Fitness facilities, with an eye to ADA compliance. The policies will also establish a protocol to conduct daily observations of accessible features to ensure usability and address maintenance and repair issues.

The company also agrees to post its ADA compliance commitment at all Washington locations and will maintain a complaint process for all facilities to address concerns or allegations of discrimination based on disability. If the U.S. Attorney’s Office receives any additional complaints, it will provide them to attorneys for the company with the expectation that the company will respond in five business days.

The clubs will train all employees on ADA compliance and will keep records of facility repairs related to ADA compliance. The clubs will also report on compliance regarding the Washington facilities to the U.S. Attorney’s Office every 12 months for a two-year period.

In addition to paying $2,000 to the complainant, 24-Hour Fitness agrees to pay $10,000 to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. However, that payment will be suspended if 24-Hour Fitness successfully meets all the requirements of the settlement over a two-year period.