U.S. Census Bureau seeks nominations for new advisory committee

The U.S. Census Bureau said it is establishing a new federal advisory committee focused on the 2030 Census.

The bureau said the 2030 Census Advisory Committee is an effort to engage with diverse voices as it prepares for the next decennial census and seeks external perspectives on its plans to address census undercounts, communicate with different communities and collect census information in an easy and efficient way.

The Census Bureau invites the public to nominate panel members representing stakeholder organizations, groups, interests and viewpoints to:

Review and provide feedback related to 2030 Census plans and execution to assist the Census Bureau to devise strategies to increase census awareness and participation, reduce barriers to response, and enhance the public’s trust and willingness to respond.

Consider implications of enumeration strategies, including use of administrative and third-party data; how best to leverage partner and stakeholder support efforts throughout the decade; new technologies; social media and marketing; the role of tribal, state, and local governments; and the outreach and mobilization needs of historically undercounted populations.

Advise and provide recommendations on external factors and policies that may affect 2030 Census plans.

Advise the Census Bureau on communicating with the public to ensure maximum self-response and participation by the public in the 2030 Census.

Devise and recommend strategies to increase census awareness and participation, and to motivate response to the 2030 Census.

Provide feedback and recommendations regarding proposed 2030 Census data products’ content, timing, geographic specificity, and fitness for use.

Provide recommendations regarding 2030 Census employee recruitment strategies.

Consider the Census Bureau’s outreach, communications, and partnership efforts, providing perspectives on community trends, challenges, and opportunities for the 2030 Census. This may include recommendations on how to capture broader community perspectives.

Members will serve as representatives of their respective group or viewpoint. Instructions for submitting nominations are available in the Federal Register notice.

The Census Bureau plans to convene the first meeting of the new committee late this year or in early 2024.