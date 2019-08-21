U.S. Census Bureau workers canvassing Lynnwood neighborhoods

The U.S. Census Bureau has begun canvassing neighborhoods in and around Lynnwood to collect information for the 2020 Census.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Aug. 12, address canvassing is necessary to improve and refine the bureau’s address list nationwide and ensure everyone is counted once. The address list plays a vital role in ensuring a complete and accurate count of everyone living in the U.S.

“The Census Bureau is dedicated to ensuring that we are on track, and ready to accomplish the mission of the 2020 Census,” Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said in the statement. “We have made many improvements and innovations over the past decade, including better technologies for canvassing neighborhoods and developing complete and updated address listings and maps.”

The Census Bureau’s address canvassing workers will be visiting neighborhoods nationwide from Aug. 4-Oct. 18. Here are some ways to identify a census worker:

They wear a badge with their picture and name on it.

They have a laptop with the census watermark on it.

They have a bag with a large census logo in the front.

To learn more about neighborhood canvassing for the 2020 Census, visit the U.S. Census Bureau’s website or watch a video provided by the Census Bureau on Youtube.

For additional questions regarding a address canvassing worker, call the Los Angeles Regional Census Center at 213-314-6500.