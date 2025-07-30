U.S. Navy ships to arrive in Seattle for Seafair Fleet Week

U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) and amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) will offer public tours at Seattle’s Pier 46 while the ships’ crews participate in annual Seafair festivities across the city.

U.S. Navy ships will be open for public tours on July 31 – Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ensure ship tour completion by 4 p.m., lines will be monitored for approximate entrance start time. All tours will be completed by 4 p.m., so the tour lines may be cut earlier in the afternoon, depending on line waiting times. It is recommended that those interested in public ship tours arrive early.

The Seattle visit will offer the public an opportunity to tour U.S. Navy warships and meet with Sailors as they showcase their ships’ capabilities. It also gives the public a chance to gain a better understanding of how sea services support national defense and freedom of the seas.

When arriving for public tours at the U.S. Coast Guard Base Seattle’s Pier 46 event entry, all visitors will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant government-issued photo identification (see approved identification list below) and pass through an airport-style security screening checkpoint. A temporary form of ID is not an acceptable form of identification.

All visitors are subject to search prior to entering the event area. Visitors are encouraged to bring as few items as possible when arriving for their tour, as there is no on-site storage. Flat-heeled, closed- toe shoes are required for tours aboard ships, however, open-toed shoes are authorized to be worn while visiting pier 46 exhibits.

Approved forms of REAL ID-compliant government-issued photo identification:

– Enhanced State ID

– U.S. Passport or Passport Card

– DOD ID (including IDs issued to dependents)

– Permanent Resident Card

– Border Crossing Card

– Photo ID issued by a Federally Recognized Tribal Nation/ Indian Tribe

– HSPD-12 PIV Cards

– Foreign Government-Issued Passport

– Canadian Provincial Driver’s License of Indian and Northern Affairs Canada Card

– Transportation worker identification credential

– U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

– U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

– Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

– DHS Trusted Traveler Cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

Prohibited Items:

– Weapons: Including knives, firearms and club weapons

– Defensive chemicals or sprays: Including mace and pepper spray; spray cans of any type

– Fireworks, flammable liquids or other explosives

– Drugs and drug-related paraphernalia illegal by federal standards, including cannabis

– Large bags, including backpacks, and large camera bags are not authorized onboard ships. Small camera bags and small handbags may be permitted and are subject to search while visiting exhibits on Pier 46.

– Strollers are authorized while visiting Pier 46 exhibits, however, strollers are not authorized onboard ships. Note there are no secure holding areas for personal items.

– While general photography of this event is allowed, the use of drones in the area of Navy vessels is strictly prohibited.

– Videography while walking throughout the tour is also prohibited. There are also certain photography restrictions on Navy ships, which will be communicated during ship tours.

– No open-toed shoes allowed on U.S. Navy ships as a matter of guest safety. Open-toed shoes are allowed while visiting Pier 46 exhibits.

Due to the nature of U.S. Navy ships, those with limited mobility or those who require walkers or wheelchairs, will not be allowed on ship tours for their safety. In these cases, the Navy will facilitate pier-side briefs.

For more info on REAL ID and acceptable forms of identification, visit https://tsa.gov/id.

For more information about USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), please visit: https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/ddg125/