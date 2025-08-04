U.S. News & World Report names Providence Swedish among nation’s best hospitals in 2025

Providence Swedish hospitals throughout the Puget Sound region have again been recognized for their overall excellence, as well as excellence in specialty areas in U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings of the nation’s best hospitals. Providence Swedish hospitals earned a total of 72 Best Hospital and High Performing specialty awards.

Providence Swedish hospitals also continued to garner High Performing ratings in the specialty rankings in this year’s report. Those ratings recognize excellence in numerous procedures and the treatment and care for a host of conditions. They highlight distinction in the care of life-threatening or rare conditions and the treatment of complex, high-risk cases. They are intended to be helpful for patients seeking information about a rare condition or difficult diagnosis that isn’t treated at many facilities.

Providence Swedish is proud to share that our hospitals were named High Performing in the following procedures, conditions and specialties:

Swedish Cherry Hill earned 10 High Performing awards:

Neurology and Neurosurgery

Aortic Valve Surgery

Back Surgery Spinal Fusion

Heart Arrhythmia

Heart Attack

Heart Bypass Surgery

Congestive Heart Failure

Pacemaker Implantation

Stroke

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

Swedish Edmonds earned three High Performing awards:

Hip fracture

Pneumonia

Stroke

Providence Regional Medical Center Everett earned 17 High Performing awards:

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair

Back Surgery Spinal Fusion

Heart Bypass Surgery

Colon Cancer Surgery

Diabetes

Gynecological Cancer

Heart Attack

Hip Replacement

Knee Replacement

Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma

Lung Cancer Surgery

Pneumonia

Prostate

Stroke

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

Arrhythmia

Pacemaker Placement

Swedish First Hill earned 17 High Performing awards:

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

Orthopedics

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair

Back Surgery Spinal Fusion

Colon Cancer Surgery

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Diabetes

Gynecological Cancer Surgery

Heart Failure

Hip Replacement

Hip Fracture

Kidney Failure

Knee Replacement

Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma

Lung Cancer Surgery

Pneumonia

Prostate Cancer Surgery

Swedish Issaquah earned four High Performing specialties:

Back Surgery Spinal Fusion

Heart Failure

Hip Fracture

Pneumonia

Providence St. Peter Hospital earned 17 High Performing awards:

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair

Aortic Valve Surgery

Back Surgery Spinal Fusion

Colon Cancer Surgery

Diabetes

Heart Arrythmia

Heart Attack

Heart Bypass Surgery

Heart Failure

Hip Fracture

Hip Replacement

Kidney Disease

Knee Replacement

Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma

Pacemaker Implantation

Stroke