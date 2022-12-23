U.S. Rep. Larsen secures $31.5 million in federal funding for local projects

As part of the U.S. government’s fiscal year 2023 omnibus spending package, U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen secured $31,529,221 in funding for 15 projects in the 2nd Congressional District, including several projects impacting South Snohomish County. The package now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

“My priority in shaping spending bills is to invest in Northwest Washington communities to create jobs, keep the economy moving and improve vital services residents rely on,” said Larsen. “I will continue to champion these critical projects to ensure communities can strengthen vital infrastructure, build a cleaner, safer and more accessible transportation network, improve access to critical services for working families and students, and grow Washington’s economy.”

Among the following local earmarks secured by Larsen:

Snohomish County will replace two culverts on Trickle Creek in Bothell and Lake Martha Creek in Stanwood to improve fish passage and repair roadway damage. ($3,000,000) City of Lynnwood’s 44th Avenue West Underpass Pedestrian and Bicycle Improvement – Lynnwood will replace the existing dark and narrow 44th Avenue Underpass with a 10-to 12-foot shared use pathway, providing a better connection to public transit for pedestrians and bicyclists at the Lynnwood City Center Station. ($1,744,328)

Lynnwood will replace the existing dark and narrow 44th Avenue Underpass with a 10-to 12-foot shared use pathway, providing a better connection to public transit for pedestrians and bicyclists at the Lynnwood City Center Station. ($1,744,328) Volunteers of America Western Washington’s (VOAWW) Lynnwood Neighborhood Center – VOAWW will construct a new 40,000-square-foot facility with early learning and youth programs, health services, job training and other critical community services serving South Snohomish County. ($3,000,000)

VOAWW will construct a new 40,000-square-foot facility with early learning and youth programs, health services, job training and other critical community services serving South Snohomish County. ($3,000,000) Edmonds College’s Marine and AI Robotics Pathways – Edmonds College will offer two new expedited pathways into careers in Marine and Artificial Intelligence Robotics at its Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center at Paine Field in Everett. ($1,300,000)

“This appropriation for the 44th Ave W Underpass Improvement Project allow us to fully fund construction and open this safe and accessible bicycle/pedestrian connection to the Lynnwood City Center Station in tandem with the opening of the Lynnwood Link Extension in 2024,” said Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell. “We are grateful for Rep. Larsen’s steadfast commitment to transportation infrastructure and being a champion for multi-modal connections.”

Volunteers of America Western Washington CEO Steve Corsi said that Larsen “has been a friend and supporter of Volunteers of Western Washington for many years. He is a champion of change, and we are so grateful for him and his leadership to help us build, connect, and transform South Snohomish County through the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center,” Corsi added.

“I am very thankful to Congressman Rick Larsen for this investment in the future of The Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center at Edmonds College and our students,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit Singh. “This allows us to bring new programs in maritime and robotics in manufacturing to our community. These programs fulfill critical labor shortage needs through short term training programs that lead to skilled jobs needed to build vital infrastructures for our future. We are excited and ready to get started.”