U.S. Rep. Larsen to host April 1 COVID-19 telephone town hall with 2nd District constituents

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen will host a live telephone town hall from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1 to discuss with 2nd District constituents the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing vaccination efforts and how the American Rescue Plan impacts northwest Washington. Dr. Umair Shah, Washington’s secretary of health, and Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary, prevention and community health Department, will join Larsen to hear residents’ concerns and help answer questions.

The 2nd Congressional District includes Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

To sign up for and listen to audio livestream visit larsen.house.gov/live.