UK alternative pop faves Haircut 100 to appear at Edmonds’ own record shop Musicology Co Aug. 12

UK alternative pop group Haircut 100 will make a special stop in Edmonds on Monday, Aug. 12, to sign albums and connect with fans before the band’s Marymoor show on Wednesday, Aug. 15. The event will be at Musicology Co record store, located at 420 5th Ave. S., Suite 107, Edmonds.

The band is joining New Wave icon Howard Jones and synth pop stars ABC on a North America Tour this summer. It’s the first time in 40-plus years that Haircut 100 will be playing in North America with their original band line-up.

“Ever since our last tour in 1982 we’ve been pining to play in North America again, so this is a dream come true for us,” said Haircut 100’s Nick Heyward. “Come down early and get your dancing shoes on, because there’s a lot of catching up to do.”

Haircut 100 will feature original/founding members Nick Heyward (lead vocals/guitars), Graham Jones (guitars), Les Nemes (bass) and five additional players rounding out the show with brass and percussion. Heyward, Jones and Nemes will all be at the album signing at Musicology Co, which runs from 7-8 p.m. Aug. 12. Customers should sign up ahead of time here to guarantee their spot.

Haircut 100 released Pelican West in 1982 to worldwide acclaim. That cherished LP contained their trademarks Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl) HERE, Love Plus One HERE and Fantastic Day HERE — all UK top-10 singles in the 1982-83 season. Soon they added a fourth, Nobody’s Fool, HERE, at which time Pelican West was already platinum-certified in the UK — only three months after release.

The album spent 11 consecutive weeks in the British top 10 and twice reached No. 2. It also charted in the U.S., Australia and beyond, after which frontman Heyward left for a distinguished solo career. Heyward’s solo efforts included another top-10 title and his debut solo album, North of a Miracle, in a collection of nine LPs in his own name to date.

According to Musicology Co owner Rachel Gardener, the exuberant reaction to last year’s live reunion by the British tunesmiths — who played selected shows in the spring followed by an equally rapturously received tour in the autumn — underlined the sheer timelessness of their appeal. The same went for the expanded, 40th anniversary reissue of Pelican West, their one and only album with original frontman and songwriter Heyward.

“A fun, breezy treat,” enthused Dave Lawrence in the York Press about the final night on the 2023 tour, noting with some delight that it was a little over 15,000 days since he’d last seen them play live.

Other reviews noted that the Cardiff show was full of “good showmanship,” while in Bournemouth the band “settled into old grooves and friendships,” Gardner said. All agreed that the signature singles and adored album tracks sounded fresher than ever, as they did in a memorable collaboration with the BBC Concert Orchestra at the hallowed Maida Vale Studios for Radio 2’s 2023 Piano Room Month, she added.