Uncork the fun: Edmonds Summer Wine Walks are back in July

The Edmonds Summer Wine Walk is back with two evening events scheduled for Saturday, July 5, and Saturday, August 2, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Hosted by Art Walk Edmonds in partnership with Seattle Uncorked, this annual, 21-plus event is a relaxed, walkable wine tasting featuring boutique wineries from across the Pacific Northwest. Attendees will enjoy curated pours inside local shops with winemakers onsite to share their creations and stories.

“This event is a little like a vacation you don’t have to pack for,” said Art Walk Edmonds President Cheryl Waale. “It’s a fun, feel-good evening where you can unwind, explore your town and support local businesses—all at once.”

In addition to wines, guests will be treated to chocolate tastings from Baza’s Chocolates, making this a full-sensory experience that’s just too delicious to miss.

Tickets are $30 and available now at ArtWalkEdmonds.com/wine-walks. Each ticket includes 10 one-ounce wine tastings, a wine glass, a reusable wine tote and access to all designated Sip Stops throughout downtown. Buy yours soon – if they don’t sell out (which they historically do), they will be $40 the day of the event.

Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase bottles tax-free at tasting stops or at the Pop-Up Wine Shop—hosted this year at the Edmonds Historical Museum. Proceeds from the Wine Walks directly support Art Walk Edmonds, a monthly third-Thursday art walks, public art installations and year-round creative programming.