Under Phase 2 of state plan, Lynnwood Convention Center again hosting in-person meetings

Now that Snohomish County has officially entered Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington plan, the Lynnwood Convention Center is hosting in-person meetings with a maximum capacity of 200 or 25% capacity (not including vendors), whichever is less, so long as 6 feet of physical distancing is maintained between groups.

The convention center said it offers one-stop-shop meeting packages designed to make planning for smaller groups quick and effortless. These selections accommodate 10 to 50 people for a half- or full-day meeting. The per-person price includes food, audiovisual, room set up and room rental in a meeting space set up for appropriate social distancing. Learn more on the convention center website.

As we reported earlier, the convention center recently received the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation after implementing stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention. A new cleaning program was also adopted to put advanced hygienic safeguards in place. The new program, VentureShield, includes protocols and procedures like using personal protective equipment (PPE), food safety measures, air quality control, surface cleaning, physical distancing, temperature checks, thermal cameras, hand sanitizers, reduced touch points, contactless transactions and daily monitoring systems.

Additionally, the convention center’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system was updated by increasing outside air flow and installing more efficient air filters. Other changes include purchasing sneeze guards for food service tables, registration desks and bars. The convention center’s menu has also been updated to include more grab-and-go and boxed options while plated-meal service is adjusted to reduce touch points.