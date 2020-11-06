Under the Weather: A mostly dry, yet cool weekend ahead

It has been quite the wet week so far, hasn’t it? Multiple storms have impacted us this week, bringing decent amounts of rainfall over the area.

Above is a map showing some precipitation totals for this week through 4 p.m. Thursday. As you can see, totals primarily ranged between a half inch and one inch. We were caught in the rain shadow of the Olympics at times, which helped contribute to some lower totals than I expected.

Still, the amount of rain around the area was enough to lead to some slight river level rises, especially with some mountainous regions receiving multiple inches of rainfall. The Snohomish River level did not quite reach flood stage, thankfully—instead, it reached the “near flood stage” level.

River flooding is something to keep an eye on as the storm season continues. A great resource to use to get up-to-date information is found here.

For those wanting a break from the constant barrage of rain, you are in luck. Most of the weekend ahead is looking dry! Below is your weekend forecast summary.

The week will end in a similar way as it started, with mostly blue skies. It should be a beautiful day on Friday, so if you can, get out and enjoy it! Breezy conditions are possible but shouldn’t be anything like we saw Wednesday evening.

We begin to cloud up Friday night as an upper level low dips south into our region. This will lead to a cloudier Saturday, but apart from the slight chance of some isolated light rain, we should stay mostly dry. We then begin to clear up, and Saturday night should be mostly clear. Without our cloud blanket, our temperatures will be able to drop down into the mid-30s. It will definitely be a night to bundle up with a nice, warm blanket.

Sunday is looking to be another beautiful day, despite cooler temperatures. It would be a great day to go on a Sunday morning stroll—just be sure to dress warm.

Enjoy the nice (and dry) weather while we have it. Models are suggesting that we could see another stretch of stormy and wet weather starting early next week. This should not be much of a surprise—it is “storm season” after all.

— By Kelsie Knowles