Under the Weather: Cooler and wetter conditions expected this weekend after heat wave

Happy (meteorological) summer, everybody! It’s definitely felt like summer the past couple days, especially to those who don’t have air conditioning. Here is a snapshot of the temperatures over the past several days.

We reached our first official 80-degree day of the season at Paine Field on Tuesday. Not only that, but we also set a daily record high of 81 degrees for June 1st, beating out the previous daily high of 76 degrees set back in 2009.

It was a beautiful stretch of weather—albeit hot at times—but unfortunately the nice weather is not expected to last. To those baking in homes or apartments without AC, this is probably wonderful news. Cooler weather is on the way, along with some showers to go with it.

Friday is expected to be somewhat of a transition day, with temperatures cooling off as a result of onshore flow. Onshore flow is a wind direction that blows from west to east. This blows cool and moist air from the Pacific Ocean inland. Oftentimes it is a shift to this wind direction that puts an end to our heat waves. Meteorologists affectionately nickname this phenomenon as “nature’s air conditioning.” High temperatures on Friday are expected to top off in the upper-60s. We should remain dry but the chance for rain returns overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

As you can see in the image above, we are expected to see some rain beginning Friday night as a weak front makes its way over the area. Showers are expected throughout the day on Saturday. Highs are only expected to get near 60, meaning that there would be a 20-degree temperature swing over a span of just three days.

Showers should be a little more sporadic Saturday evening into Sunday, but another weak front is expected later in the day Sunday, bringing another round of rain. High temperatures are looking a touch warmer than Saturday, likely reaching back into the low 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, no additional heat waves are expected. Temperatures are looking seasonal for this time of year. Showers are looking more likely earlier in the week, but at this point, the chance of rain lingers for much of the week. This is subject to change as we get closer.

Will this be the start of what we in the Pacific Northwest call “June-uary”? Hard to say at this point, but I for one will take all that I can get in terms of rainfall. Although rain in June does not guarantee an inactive fire season this summer, any little bit should help. Don’t worry, the sunny days will return to us again. We have a whole summer ahead of us, after all.

Have a great weekend.

— By Kelsie Knowles

Kelsie Knowles is a meteorologist and recent University of Washington graduate who lives in north Lynnwood. After writing weather blogs as a KOMO News intern, she discovered a passion for writing about weather. You can learn more in her blog www.wxnoggin.com and you can also follow her on Twitter at @kels_wx3.