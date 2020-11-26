Under the Weather: Dry day likely for outdoor Thanksgiving gatherings

It is a little hard to believe, but Thanksgiving week is here. Even though this year looks a little different than previous years, we can still make the most of it.

Some of you may be attempting to have outdoor gatherings this year, and if that’s you, you are probably very interested in whether it will rain. No one likes a soggy turkey!

I have some good news: We are expecting a dry day on Nov. 26. This is due to an upper level ridge of high pressure building over the region. This can be seen in the image below, taken from the UW WRF model.

Although a couple models are showing a possibility of some isolated light showers during the day, this is not looking likely. It’s not impossible that we could see a brief shower (hence the “mostly dry” in the forecast graphic), but overall, it should stay dry.

Even with dry weather expected, mostly-cloudy skies look to prevail. Temperatures will still be a tad chilly, despite being near normal for this time of the year; so, if an outdoor gathering is a part of your holiday plans, be sure to bring that jacket.

The ridge is expected to linger through most of the day on Friday, keeping us dry. However, a relatively weak system makes its way over the area late Friday into Saturday morning, bringing along the chance for some precipitation—nothing too crazy. The ridge then rebuilds, with dry conditions again for the rest of the weekend.

At this time, the chance for rain returns Monday morning, although there is some disagreement on how much (if any) rain falls. Looking ahead, things appear relatively quiet, with not much in the way of decent-looking storms. December is right around the corner (which again, baffles me), and it’s looking like it might start off relatively quiet. As always, this is subject to change.

I hope you all have a great and safe Thanksgiving.

— By Kelsie Knowles