Under the Weather: How likely is a white Christmas?

We’ve all heard the song lyric, “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones I used to know…” There’s just something about snow on Christmas that makes it a little bit more special (although I’ll take snow any day of the year). Believe it or not, there is a meteorological definition for what constitutes a “white Christmas”.

In order for meteorologists to consider Christmas to be of the white variety, at least an inch of snow must be on the ground. It doesn’t mean that the snow has to have fallen on Christmas day, however — it could have fallen on a previous day.

Based on past observations, we can obtain probabilities for how likely it is for a white Christmas to actually occur. And for my fellow snow lovers out there, I hate to break it to you — the odds for us aren’t very high. Take a look at the map below, via NOAA.

Almost the entire West Coast has less than a 10% chance of a white Christmas occurring on any given year. By contrast, statistically, there is a greater than 90% chance that at least one inch of snow will be on the ground in parts of northern Minnesota.

We can zoom into our state a bit more to see the data more clearly. This image is actually a screenshot from an interactive map which can be found here.

The grays correspond to a less than 10% chance of a white Christmas, and the whites correspond to a greater than 90% chance. As you can see, the chances are not high in the Puget Sound lowlands. Some spots along the coast are near zero. Yet, it is much more likely in the mountains or in parts of Eastern Washington.

Why is it such a challenge for us to obtain a measly inch of snow for Christmas Day? In reality, it is a challenge for us to get snow, no matter the day. Unfortunately, Christmas doesn’t get any special treatment. The reason for this is our proximity to the Pacific Ocean. Oceans retain heat a lot better than land does, so incoming storms tend to be too warm for snow to fall. In order for snow to fall, we need to draw in some cold air from Canada ahead of a storm system.

The last time that we had a white Christmas in the area was 2017, just a few years ago. I know I remember it well — I was like a kid in a candy store. Before then, the last time was 2008.

Here’s the question probably on a lot of your minds — what about this year? Will we see a white Christmas? At this point, it is too far away to make a snow forecast for Christmas. Snow forecasts can be quite unpredictable, even a few days before a potential event, so to attempt one two weeks out would be futile. Unfortunately, I’m not holding my breath (though I will keep an eye on things as time progresses). But you can find solace in the white Christmas probability maps — all you have to do is go a little bit east.

Now, a look at your forecast:

Showers are expected at times throughout the day on Friday, but total amounts are looking minimal for our area. We are expected to dry out and clear out on Saturday as a result of an upper level ridge over the region. Saturday is looking like the nicest day of the weekend, so if you have any outdoor plans, I suggest doing them Saturday. Rain is expected to return late Saturday into Sunday, with a slightly more potent storm making its way into the area. This storm begins what looks like a wetter stretch of weather next week. This should be extra motivation to get out and enjoy the nice weather on Saturday!

Have a fabulous weekend!

P.S. Do you have any memorable white Christmas memories? I’d love to hear about it in the comments below!

— By Kelsie Knowles