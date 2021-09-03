Under the weather: Meteorological summer officially over but warmth remains for Labor Day weekend

Fall is here! Well, at least for meteorologists and the weather community—we still technically have a few more weeks of “traditional” or astronomical summer.

We finished out the meteorological season with a 3.19 inches of rainfall, compared to the normal 3.71 inches. As I mentioned last week, this is a lot closer to normal than expected based on how dry it has been over the past few months, aided by a wetter than average start to the month of June.

While people treat September as the beginning of the fall season—full on with pumpkin spice lattes, sweaters and an obsession with Halloween—it still does see quite a bit of summer-like weather for a good portion of the month. After all, it is still technically summer, according to the calendar. But it does mark the trend towards cooler and wetter weather. Take a look at the chart below to show the normal temperatures and precipitation totals from June through October.

There’s quite the downhill fall in terms of average temperatures over the course of the month of September. The normal maximum temperature goes from 71.2 degrees to 63.1 degrees over those 30 days. Notice the increase of the steepness of the precipitation as well, indicating that rainfall is beginning to get more frequent.

In the meantime, however, we still need to contend with warmer temperatures for the first weekend of September. An upper-level ridge of high pressure is setting up shop over us, which will lead to these warmer temperatures.

Friday is expected to be mostly clear earlier in the day, but clouds are expected to increase a bit as the day progresses. Highs are expected to be primarily in the mid 70s. Overnight, temperatures are expected to remain a bit warmer than they have been the past few nights, staying in the mid 50s.

Clouds remain some on Saturday, with the sun peaking through at times. Highs are expected to be similar to Friday, depending on the number of clouds that are present during the day. Temperatures would be expected to be a bit cooler if more clouds remain.

A weak system approaches the area Saturday night and into Sunday morning, bringing a slight chance of rainfall with it. As moisture increases associated with this system, overnight temperatures are expected to be on the warmer end, with lows close to 60 degrees possible. This may lead to some uncomfortable sleeping weather to some so maybe don’t put away those fans just yet.

The chance of showers remains Sunday morning, but we should dry out as the day progresses if we do see any morning rain. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s, so still a bit warm (personally, I consider it to be warm once we hit the 70s) but comfortable. This will continue into Labor Day, making way to a comfortable holiday with many people venturing outdoors.

Nothing exciting weather-wise is expected in the coming days but we are soon approaching our annual “storm season,”, typically seen from the months October through January. I for one can’t wait for our first real storm of the season. I’m ready for some action!

In the meantime, have a great holiday weekend and enjoy the warmth!

— By Kelsie Nelson

Kelsie Nelson is a meteorologist and recent University of Washington graduate who grew up in Lynnwood and now lives in Kenmore. After writing weather blogs as a KOMO News intern, she discovered a passion for writing about weather. You can learn more in her blog www.wxnoggin.com and you can also follow her on Twitter at @kels_wx3.