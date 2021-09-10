Under the weather: Mild and comfortable for first weekend of the school year

Students in the Edmonds School District went back to school on Wednesday; that really helps to solidify that summer is on its way out. Fall is coming but it is still technically astronomical summer—and weather-wise, it feels like it. We’re still seeing those sunny days! I know for me that it doesn’t truly feel like fall until we start seeing our traditional fall storms—ones that look like the beauty in the following image on satellite:

I love those swirly storms.

Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on who you are), this beauty is not expected to make much of an impact in our area. More on that in a moment.

As you can tell in the forecast graphic, each day this weekend is looking very similar in terms of weather—high temperatures in the upper 60s, lows in the mid-50s, and partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. This is quite a bit cooler compared to the highs we’ve seen the past couple days, which saw temperatures mostly in the upper 70s. These highs may not be classified as warm, per se, but are still relatively comfortable—not too hot and not too cold.

Overnight Friday into Saturday is the only time where we may stray off of the “copy-and-paste” weather a bit. There is a slight chance for a few light showers Friday night in the area, but if we do see any rain, it’s not likely to amount to much at all. In addition, the aforementioned system shown in the visible satellite image above hits the coast on Saturday, likely giving them some rain. This system is weak and is expected to further weaken as it heads inland. As a result, we may not see any rain from this system. In that case, the copy-and-paste weather remains.

Going into next week, a slight upper-ridge of high pressure (which can be seen in the model image above) forms over the area, giving us mostly sunny skies; yet high temperatures remain in the upper 60s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, there is the potential that another system impacts our region, giving us another chance for rain. Models at this time are also suggesting that a stronger system could arrive next weekend, giving the possibility of a bit more rain. There are still uncertainties with both these potential systems—especially the latter one. But for now, indications are that we are finally trending towards some wetter weather. After such a dry summer, it is long overdue.

Have a great weekend!

— By Kelsie Nelson

Kelsie Nelson is a meteorologist and recent University of Washington graduate who grew up in Lynnwood and now lives in Kenmore. After writing weather blogs as a KOMO News intern, she discovered a passion for writing about weather. You can learn more in her blog www.wxnoggin.com and you can also follow her on Twitter at @kels_wx3.