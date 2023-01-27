Under the weather: Mix of showers, sun and cold expected for last weekend of January

We’re already about to wrap up the month of January — that’s right, we’re almost one-twelfth of the way through 2023. Time to start preparing for 2024… just kidding.

Over the past week or so, the rate of rainfall at Paine Field has slowed down from what we have seen for most of the month. As I reported in last week’s article, we were 0.84 inches above average for rainfall, but as of writing this, we are only 0.17 inches above average — the gap has closed a bit.

Going into the final weekend of the month, we are expecting to add to the total amount of rainfall, but not by a lot. In fact, by month’s end, we could end slightly below the average of 3.89 inches.

The black dots in the above graph show days whose values have not been recorded yet. Regardless of if we are technically above or below average, overall, we should end the month very close to average.

As we wrap up the workweek, a weak disturbance is expected Thursday night into Friday, which will bring minor rainfall to the lowlands.

The UW Ensemble plumes for Lynnwood show an average of around 0.3 inches, primarily wrapping up by late morning. Afterward, the rest of Friday should be mostly dry before another weak system arrives Friday night into Saturday.

After that we dry out, but we also cool down significantly as cold air drops south from Canada. High temperatures are expected to be in the 30s through at least Tuesday with lows in the 20s. We may need to add some blankets onto our beds at night! It will also feel quite chilly in the mornings as people leave for work.

Even though it will be cold, it is expected to be quite nice! If you’re wanting to bundle up, it could be a beautiful day to get outside and soak in some sun.

There is a chance that precipitation could fall late Tuesday into Wednesday which, if it does, could begin as snow before we begin warming up (little or no accumulation is expected). Things can still change by then, though, so pay attention to updated forecasts to learn the most up-to-date information.

Have a great weekend — stay warm!

— By Kelsie Nelson

Kelsie Nelson is a meteorologist and recent University of Washington graduate who grew up in Lynnwood and now lives in Kenmore. After writing weather blogs as a KOMO News intern, she discovered a passion for writing about weather. You can learn more in her blog www.wxnoggin.com and you can also follow her on Twitter at @kels_wx3. Questions can be directed to Kelsie at kelsie@myedmondsnews.com.