Under the weather: Showery weekend ahead before cold and chance of snow return next week

We’ve passed the halfway point in the month of February, and so far, we are an inch behind average for precipitation at Paine Field.

We’ve seen 0.7 inches of measurable rainfall through the first 15 days of the month, with the average being 1.7 inches.

Since 1999, this year’s rainfall total for the first 15 days of February ranks as the sixth lowest total, with last year actually ranking as number 1.

We’ve seen measurable rainfall at KPAE seven total days during the first 15 days of February, but precipitation totals have not been amounting to much. This trend is expected to continue through the weekend.

A couple weak systems are expected to bring showers to the area over the weekend, but nothing too significant in terms of precipitation totals are expected. Models are suggesting that in all, we could see less than a half-inch through Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be slightly below average, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

More rain is expected on Monday, with this system being potentially wetter and stronger than our weekend systems. By Tuesday into Wednesday, we may see a bit more excitement—namely the possibility of snow.

Cold air brought by northerly winds is expected to begin flooding into the area on Tuesday. For the second half of the week, high temperatures may struggle to reach 40 degrees, with lows likely below freezing.

With moisture present as temperatures drop close to freezing, we can’t rule out the possibility of snow falling in the lowlands. However, there is far too much uncertainty as to where and how much snow could fall — just know that the chance exists and be prepared. The best shot for snow looks to be Tuesday into Wednesday before we likely dry out for the second half of next week.

I say this all the time, but it’s especially true when there’s the possibility of snow: Keep up to date on forecasts so you are aware of the most accurate information available at the time. Things can change quickly!

Have a great weekend.

— By Kelsie Nelson

Kelsie Nelson is a meteorologist and recent University of Washington graduate who grew up in Lynnwood and now lives in Kenmore. After writing weather blogs as a KOMO News intern, she discovered a passion for writing about weather. You can learn more in her blog www.wxnoggin.com and you can also follow her on Twitter at @kels_wx3. Questions can be directed to Kelsie at kelsie@myedmondsnews.com.