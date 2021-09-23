Under the weather: Summer conditions hold for first half of weekend before fall arrives

Welcome to fall, everybody! The autumn equinox occurred on Sept. 22 at 12:20 p.m., and we have officially bid adieu to summer 2021.

This past weekend, we got a fall preview with the first significant storm of the season. We got quite the show with rain, wind and thunderstorms—the perfect trifecta of fall weather. At Paine Field, we had wind gusts of just below 40 mph: that’s not bad for September. Below shows the rain accumulation at KPAE, which indicates that from Sept. 17-19 (Friday through Sunday), we saw 1.45 inches of rainfall. To put that into perspective, we saw just 0.69 inches of rain over the months of July and August combined.

Now, for those who are upset that summer is over, don’t fret just yet. Technically it may be fall, but we are expecting a last hurrah of sorts over the first half of this weekend.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure is setting up shop over the area, which can be seen in the model image below, courtesy of the UW WRF-GFS model.

This ridge will contribute to warmer temperatures for Friday and Saturday, with highs near or just above 70 degrees. In looking at long-range models, this has the potential to be our last 70-plus-degree day of the year. Using data from KPAE, the average last 70-plus-degree day is Oct. 3. It’s not impossible for us to see another 70 degree day, but the likelihood of that occurring is decreasing rapidly.

By late Saturday into Sunday, we begin transitioning out of the summer-like weather and back into more traditional fall weather. The first of a series of systems arrives on late Saturday into Sunday morning, bringing us rain and breezy conditions. As one system leaves, a second, likely stronger, system arrives later in the day Sunday into Monday, again hitting us with stormy weather.

For the first part of next week, we will be stuck in a pattern of unsettled weather with an upper-level trough in place, which can be seen in the model image below.

As a result, expect rainy weather for a good portion of the first half of the week. If this bums you out, take advantage of the nice weather this weekend! Fall will soon be in full-swing. I don’t know about you, but I sure am ready for that.

Have a great weekend.

— By Kelsie Nelson

Kelsie Nelson is a meteorologist and recent University of Washington graduate who grew up in Lynnwood and now lives in Kenmore. After writing weather blogs as a KOMO News intern, she discovered a passion for writing about weather. You can learn more in her blog www.wxnoggin.com and you can also follow her on Twitter at @kels_wx3.