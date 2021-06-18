Under the Weather: Summer officially arrives Sunday — and you’ll definitely feel it

For the sun lovers out there, the moment you have been waiting for is just around the corner: The first day of summer is on Sunday. Schools are starting to get out after a roller-coaster year, so this summer may feel a little extra special. And, to make matters even better (or worse, depending on how well you handle heat), it’s looking like we’ll actually get summer before July 5.

Take a look at the image below that shows the Climate Prediction Center’s six- to 10-day outlook for temperatures and precipitation.

These images show a 60-70% chance of above-average temperatures over this time frame, as well as a 50-60% chance of below-average precipitation. These are a good indication that we could be warmer and drier than normal over the span of the next several days.

Temperatures are expected to gradually increase over the course of the weekend, thanks to a weak upper-level ridge of high pressure over the area.

However, Sunday—the actual first day of summer—is when the heat gets turned up. This is when the ridge is amplified, which can be shown in the model image below.

By Sunday, temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s are possible, with the potential of even reaching the 80s in some locations. Monday is expected to be even warmer, with high temperatures in the 90s—the warmest of the year thus far—possible in certain spots.

If you haven’t taken out the portable AC units yet this year, you may want to get them dusted off. It’ll also be the perfect opportunity to get out all those summer clothes. You will definitely want them.

Beyond Monday, the dry stretch is expected to continue through next week. However, temperatures should begin to cool down, giving us a little break from the heat. While there is still time for things to change, I am keeping a close eye on next week’s forecast as I am actually getting married next Friday. Consequently, I will not be writing for the next two weeks. For up-to-date weather forecasts, I suggest visiting the NWS Seattle website here. I also suggest reading the forecast discussions to learn more details about the forecasts.

Enjoy the warmth over the next several days, everybody. I will be back in a couple weeks—happy summer!

— By Kelsie Knowles

Kelsie Knowles is a meteorologist and recent University of Washington graduate who lives in north Lynnwood. After writing weather blogs as a KOMO News intern, she discovered a passion for writing about weather. You can learn more in her blog www.wxnoggin.com and you can also follow her on Twitter at @kels_wx3.